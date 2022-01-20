#Open journalism No news is bad news

Six people arrested as watches, vehicles and €700k in cash seized during Garda raids in Dublin

All suspects are currently detained at various garda stations within the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 20 Jan 2022, 12:57 PM
Watches seized by gardaí during the operation
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

SIX PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized €700,000 in cash, 16 watches and eight vehicles during searches of 24 premises in Dublin. 

Gardaí yesterday undertook an operation designed to address drug related issues being experienced in west Dublin and wider afield, including drug related threat to life incidents and other forms of intimidation. 

The operation was led by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB). 

A total of 24 premises were searched during the operation, the majority of which are located in west Dublin, Ballyfermot, Clondalkin, Lucan and Crumlin in particular, but also in the city centre. 

While most of the premises are places of residence, a small number of business premises were also searched. 

The operation also involved the stopping and searching of particular vehicles. 

During the course of searching the 24 premises, numerous quantities of cash were seized, ranging from about €7,000 to €250,000, with an estimated total of around €700,000. 

One particular seizure of cash arose from a search of a vehicle registered in Northern Ireland, while it was travelling northbound on the N3. 

The vehicle was stopped with assistance provided by the Emergency Response Unit. This resulted in the seizure of cash to an estimated value of €200,000.

Cash January 22 DOCB Cash seized by gardaí during the operation Source: Garda Press Office

Other items seized include 16 watches assessed each to be of significant value, eight vehicles, media devices including phones and documentation purporting to relate to particular business related activity. 

Six suspects were arrested during the course of the operation, including five men aged in their 30s and 40s and one 33-year-old woman. 

The arrests relate to suspected participation in the activities of a criminal organisation to facilitate money laundering and drug trafficking, representing an alleged breach of the provisions of Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006. 

All suspects are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at various garda stations within the Dublin Metropolitan Region. 

Investigations are ongoing and are assessed to be making significant progress, according to gardaí. 

“This operation, led by the GNDOCB, assisted by a significant number of other Garda Síochána personnel, including a number assigned to local drug units located in west Dublin, was designed to make a significant impact on those involved in OCGs [organised crime groups who are causing significant damage to communities in west Dublin and elsewhere,” Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland, head of Bureau at the GNDOCB, said.

“The seizure of cash, valuable goods, vehicles and particular documents and the associated arrests is considered an important step in An Garda Síochána’s ambition to effectively tackle the criminal groups involved,” he said. 

