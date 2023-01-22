Large amount of stock taken in burglary at Skechers on Grafton Street this morning

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a burglary at a shop on Grafton Street, which is understood to be a Skechers retailer where thousands of euros worth of merchandise was stolen.

The burglary took place at approximately 9:15am this morning and it is believed that a vehicle was used during the incident.

Gardaí have confirmed that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The incident is the latest burglary on the popular shopping street after a Hugo Boss shopfront was left seriously damaged when thieves smashed into the store on Tuesday.

Two years ago a similar incident took place at Canada Goose’s popup location on Grafton Street.