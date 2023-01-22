Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 22 January 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Dublin
Large amount of stock taken in burglary at Skechers on Grafton Street this morning
The burglary took place at approximately 9:15am this morning.
11.7k
0
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a burglary at a shop on Grafton Street, which is understood to be a Skechers retailer where thousands of euros worth of merchandise was stolen.

The burglary took place at approximately 9:15am this morning and it is believed that a vehicle was used during the incident.

Gardaí have confirmed that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The incident is the latest burglary on the popular shopping street after a Hugo Boss shopfront was left seriously damaged when thieves smashed into the store on Tuesday.

Two years ago a similar incident took place at Canada Goose’s popup location on Grafton Street.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Niall O'Connor and Jamie McCarron
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS