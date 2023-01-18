Advertisement

Wednesday 18 January 2023
Emer Moreau/The Journal The Hugo Boss shopfront suffered extensive damage after it was burgled
Gardaí investigating after Hugo Boss shop on Grafton Street hit by burglars
Gardaí said they were probing criminal damage and burglary to the Dublin store.
14 minutes ago

GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING criminal damage and burglary at the Hugo Boss shop on Grafton Street which occurred in the early hours of the morning.

The doors and front windows were extensively damaged in the incident, which Gardaí said occurred at around 4:30am. Several window panels were dislodged and mannequin displays were knocked over.

No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.

Emer Moreau
