Gardaí investigating after Hugo Boss shop on Grafton Street hit by burglars

GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING criminal damage and burglary at the Hugo Boss shop on Grafton Street which occurred in the early hours of the morning.
The doors and front windows were extensively damaged in the incident, which Gardaí said occurred at around 4:30am. Several window panels were dislodged and mannequin displays were knocked over.
No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.
