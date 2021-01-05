#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 5 January 2021
Advertisement

Skeletal remains found in East Cork during work on a new Greenway

The find is being treated as suspicious pending further analysis.

By Olivia Kelleher Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 10:38 PM
20 minutes ago 5,628 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5317011
File photo.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

SKELETAL REMAINS HAVE been found on the route of an old railway line on the outskirts of Midleton in East Cork. The bones were uncovered during work on a new Greenway.

Workmen stopped their activities shortly after 5.30pm today when the human bones were found on the Midleton to Youghal Greenway near the Dungourney Road.

Gardaí were notified and have cordoned off the area. Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s office.

The find is being treated as suspicious pending further analysis. Gardaí are considering the possibility that the remains could be historic.

The off road route links the villages of Midleton, Mogeely, Killeagh and Youghal. It is understood that a full examination of the site will be carried out before work on the Greenway will recommence.

When completed the Greenway will provide a level gradient suitable for users of all ages and abilities as a safe, accessible and attractive route for cycling and walking.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The site clearance includes the removal of vegetation and remaining rails and railway sleepers as the first phase of the construction stage.

The Midleton Youghal Greenway, follows the route of the disused railway line from Midleton Train Station to the former Youghal Train Station. The development is expected to cost €19.8 million.

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie