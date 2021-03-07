Man (40s) dies after car collides with wall in Skerries

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a fatal road traffic collision this afternoon in Skerries, Co Dublin.

Shortly after midday, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single-vehicle collision on the Skerries to Lusk Road (R127) in Milverton.

The man, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided with a wall.

His body has been removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The road was temporarily closed as garda forensic collision investigators examined the crash site but has since reopened.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to contact them and are particularly keen to speak with anyone who travelled on the road between 11.45am and 12.15pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.