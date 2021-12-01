#Open journalism No news is bad news

€160,000 worth of cannabis herb seized by Revenue officers in Skerries

Two men were arrested as the authorities seized 8kg of suspected cannabis herb.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 7:30 PM
The content of the seizure
Image: An Garda Síochána
The content of the seizure
The content of the seizure
Image: An Garda Síochána

REVENUE OFFICERS SEIZED €160,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb during a search today with gardaí in Skerries.

Two men were arrested as the authorities seized 8kg of suspected cannabis herb.

As part of ongoing investigations into people suspected to be involved in an organised crime group in the Skerries area, the Revenue Customs Service; the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB); and the DMR Balbriggan Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search in Skerries today where they found the cannabis herb.

The two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene.

They are are detained at Balbriggan Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

