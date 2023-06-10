Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Eminem performing at Slane Castle
# Slane
Quiz: How much do you know about gigs at Slane Castle?
THIS EVENING, HARRY Styles performs his first ever gig at Slane Castle, alongside acts like Inhaler, Wet Leg and Annie Mac.

The site, based in Co Meath, has hosted some of rock n’ roll’s biggest acts over the years, with the likes of U2, The Rolling Stones and Thin Lizzy all taking to the stage.

With all this in mind, cast your mind back to years gone by and see how much you know about previous editions of Slane.

What band headlined the first ever Slane Festival in 1981?
Alamy Stock Image
The Chieftains
Thin Lizzy

UB40
Aslan
What is the current crowd capacity at Slane?
Alamy Stock Image
52,000
68,000

80,000
97,000
Which of these U2 albums did the band partially record in Slane?
The Joshua Tree
War

Achtung Baby
The Unforgettable Fire
Before Harry Styles, who was the most recent headliner of Slane Festival?
Alamy Stock Image
Bressie
Metallica

Ghost
Red Hot Chilli Peppers
The castle ground overlooks which river?
River Barrow
River Dee

River Boyne
Kinnegad River
In what year did Queen headline the festival?
Alamy Stock Image
1981
1983

1986
1989
Which of these bands split two months after their headline show at Slane Festival?
Oasis
R.E.M.
Which of these high-profile hip hop stars perform as a support act to Eminem in 2013?
Alamy Stock Image
Tyler, the Creator
Kendrick Lamar

Pusha T
Mos Def
Which of these bands, who have played at Slane multiple times, had a 25 year gap between their first and most recent concert?
Alamy Stock Image
Thin Lizzy
Guns N' Roses
Which band has performed the most headline shows at Slane?
The Rolling Stones
U2

Red Hot Chilli Peppers
Foo Fighters
Author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie
@TadghMcN
Send Tip or Correction
