Quiz: How much do you know about gigs at Slane Castle?

THIS EVENING, HARRY Styles performs his first ever gig at Slane Castle, alongside acts like Inhaler, Wet Leg and Annie Mac.

The site, based in Co Meath, has hosted some of rock n’ roll’s biggest acts over the years, with the likes of U2, The Rolling Stones and Thin Lizzy all taking to the stage.

With all this in mind, cast your mind back to years gone by and see how much you know about previous editions of Slane.

What band headlined the first ever Slane Festival in 1981? Alamy Stock Image The Chieftains Thin Lizzy

UB40 Aslan What is the current crowd capacity at Slane? Alamy Stock Image 52,000 68,000

80,000 97,000 Which of these U2 albums did the band partially record in Slane? The Joshua Tree War

Achtung Baby The Unforgettable Fire Before Harry Styles, who was the most recent headliner of Slane Festival? Alamy Stock Image Bressie Metallica

Ghost Red Hot Chilli Peppers The castle ground overlooks which river? River Barrow River Dee

River Boyne Kinnegad River In what year did Queen headline the festival? Alamy Stock Image 1981 1983

1986 1989 Which of these bands split two months after their headline show at Slane Festival? Oasis R.E.M. Which of these high-profile hip hop stars perform as a support act to Eminem in 2013? Alamy Stock Image Tyler, the Creator Kendrick Lamar

Pusha T Mos Def Which of these bands, who have played at Slane multiple times, had a 25 year gap between their first and most recent concert? Alamy Stock Image Thin Lizzy Guns N' Roses Which band has performed the most headline shows at Slane? The Rolling Stones U2

