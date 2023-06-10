Quiz: How much do you know about gigs at Slane Castle?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THIS EVENING, HARRY Styles performs his first ever gig at Slane Castle, alongside acts like Inhaler, Wet Leg and Annie Mac.
The site, based in Co Meath, has hosted some of rock n’ roll’s biggest acts over the years, with the likes of U2, The Rolling Stones and Thin Lizzy all taking to the stage.
With all this in mind, cast your mind back to years gone by and see how much you know about previous editions of Slane.
