A WOMAN HAS been charged following the seizure of over €95,000 worth of sleeping tablets and Xanax in Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the J District Crime Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Dublin 5 area yesterday afternoon.

During the course of the search, gardaí recovered an amount of heroin and Zopiclone tablets (sleeping tablets).

A further search of a residential premises in the Dublin 13 area was carried out with assistance from the J District Drugs Unit.

Advertisement

During this search, approximately €95,000 of Zopiclone and Alprazolam tablets (Xanax) were recovered.

The drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

A woman aged in her late 40s was subsequently arrested and detained at a garda station in north Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She has since been charged and will appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.