Alamy Stock Photo The man was arrested this morning and is detained at a garda station in the North West.
# Sligo
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering woman found dead in Sligo
The woman was found dead in Sligo town last Monday.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of murder this morning following the discovery of a woman’s body in Sligo earlier this week.

The man, aged in his 30s, is currently detained at a garda station in the North Western region under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

The woman, 50s, was discovered at a home in Sligo town shortly after 8:30pm on Monday.

In an update this morning, gardaí said a post-mortem was conducted, however, the results will not be disclosed for operational reasons.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. 

Investigations are ongoing.

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
