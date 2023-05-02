Investigation underway after woman’s body found 'in unexplained circumstances' in Sligo

AN INVESTIGATION IS underway after the discovery of a woman’s body in “unexplained circumstances” in Co Sligo.

The woman’s body was found in a residence in Sligo town last night shortly after 8.30pm.

The woman’s body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and spokesperson said the results of a post-mortem examination, which will be conducted at a later date, will determine the course of the examination.

