Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 2 May 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Sligo Town
Investigation underway after woman’s body found 'in unexplained circumstances' in Sligo
The woman’s body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination.
6.7k
0
1 hour ago

AN INVESTIGATION IS underway after the discovery of a woman’s body in “unexplained circumstances” in Co Sligo.

The woman’s body was found in a residence in Sligo town last night shortly after 8.30pm.

The woman’s body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and spokesperson said the results of a post-mortem examination, which will be conducted at a later date, will determine the course of the examination.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags