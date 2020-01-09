This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
This Young Scientist hopes to prevent slurry pit deaths with infrared beams and mobile alerts

The device sends an alert to people nearby if a person falls into a slurry pit.

By Nicky Ryan Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,848 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4959232

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

AFTER TWO OF Abbey Hehir’s cousins drowned in quarries, she set out to try to prevent similar accidents.

She joined up with two of her classmates from St John Bosco Community College in Clare – Ryely Cantrell and Rebecca Murphy – to examine how slurry pit deaths could be prevented on Irish farms.

The group have presented their device at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, underway at the RDS in Dublin this week: Infrared sensors that detect if a large object has entered the slurry pit.

The device then sends an alert to a list of mobile numbers belonging to people in the local area.

Watch the video above for our full report. Additional reporting by Hayley Halpin.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

