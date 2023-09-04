Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell dies aged 56

STEVE HARWELL, THE lead singer of Smash Mouth, has died aged 56.

Smash Mouth was formed in 1994, with Harwell as one of its founding members, and is best known for the 1999 hit All Star.

All Star was widely praised upon its 1999 release, but achieved newfound fame when it was used in the 2001 animated movie Shrek.

Smash Mouth’s cover of ‘I’m a Believer’ also featured in the hit movie.

Harwell retired from the band in 2021.

Advertisement

The band’s manager Robert Hayes confirmed his death in a statement to US media today.

Hayes said Harwell was surrounded by his family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably.

He added that Harwell’s “legacy will live on through the music” and described Harwell as a “true American Original”.

Hayes added that he was a “larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle”.

Hayes also praised Harwell for achieving a “near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience”.

“His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma and his fearlessly reckless ambition,” said Hayes.

Hayes told US media yesterday that Harwell had entered hospice care.