Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 4 September 2023 Dublin: 21°C
Alamy Stock Photo Steve Harwell performing with Smash Mouth in 2017.
Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell dies aged 56
Harwell was the lead vocalist on the band’s mega-hit All Star, which featured in the 2001 movie Shrek.
6.5k
11
1 hour ago

STEVE HARWELL, THE lead singer of Smash Mouth, has died aged 56.

Smash Mouth was formed in 1994, with Harwell as one of its founding members, and is best known for the 1999 hit All Star.

All Star was widely praised upon its 1999 release, but achieved newfound fame when it was used in the 2001 animated movie Shrek.

Smash Mouth’s cover of ‘I’m a Believer’ also featured in the hit movie. 

Harwell retired from the band in 2021.

The band’s manager Robert Hayes confirmed his death in a statement to US media today.

Hayes said Harwell was surrounded by his family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably.

He added that Harwell’s “legacy will live on through the music” and described Harwell as a “true American Original”.

Hayes added that he was a “larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle”.

Hayes also praised Harwell for achieving a “near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience”.

“His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma and his fearlessly reckless ambition,” said Hayes.

Hayes told US media yesterday that Harwell had entered hospice care.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
11
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     