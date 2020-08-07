Poll: Have you ever received a smishing text message?

SMISHING SCAMS HAVE seen people across the country targeted in recent days.

Yesterday, Bank of Ireland said it would be conducting a review after people reported being taken in by fraudulent text messages.

Some customers reported losing thousands of euros after inadvertently giving banking information to fraudsters.

Unfortunately, these types of scam are all-too-common - and rarely a month goes by without some kind of scam being reported.

So today we’re asking: Have you ever received a smishing text message?

