Friday 7 August, 2020
Poll: Have you ever received a smishing text message?

Smishing scams are all too common.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 7 Aug 2020, 9:28 AM
1 hour ago 16,695 Views 21 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/LDprod
Image: Shutterstock/LDprod

SMISHING SCAMS HAVE seen people across the country targeted in recent days. 

Yesterday, Bank of Ireland said it would be conducting a review after people reported being taken in by fraudulent text messages. 

Some customers reported losing thousands of euros after inadvertently giving banking information to fraudsters. 

Unfortunately, these types of scam are all-too-common - and rarely a month goes by without some kind of scam being reported. 

So today we’re asking: Have you ever received a smishing text message?


Poll Results:

Yes (998)
No (607)
I don't know (117)



About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (21)

