HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly will today ask Cabinet to back landmark legislation raising the minimum legal age of sale for tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The move is aimed at reducing the number of people who smoke, as though numbers here have fallen, the rate has plateaued and 18% of Irish adults smoke.

The Bill will be designed so as not to affect people between the ages of 18 and 21 who are currently entitled to be sold tobacco products. The legislation won’t apply to this cohort for a “wash through” period, but it’s not yet clear how long this will be.

The age category is considered a high-risk one for people taking up smoking.

Donnelly has already taken aim at vaping, and introduced legislation that banned the sale of vapes to under-18s.

A ban on the sale of tobacco and vaping products from vending machines is to be enacted shortly, and a licensing regime will mean that those selling the products have to pay an annual fee.

The Health Minister has promised further curbs on the sale of vaping and tobacco products, and a second piece of legislation is being drafted.

A rise in the minimum legal age of sale for tobacco products has already happened in parts of the US and Canada.

Donnelly’s proposals, however, don’t go as far as the legislation that British PM Rishi Sunak is planning to implement, which will see the legal age for cigarette sales increased by one year, each year, meaning that people born in or after 2009 will never be able to legally buy cigarettes.

Smoking and second-hand smoking still causes almost 6000 deaths in Ireland annually.

Smoking related deaths are mainly due to cancers, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and heart disease. Cigarettes contain over 4000 toxic chemicals, many of which are proven to cause cancer.