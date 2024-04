THE UK PARLIAMENT has kicked off its first debate on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s planned flagship legislation to prevent young people from smoking, despite opposition from many in his own Conservative Party.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will make it illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone born after 1 January 2009, which covers children who are currently 15 or younger.

The legislation would not ban smoking outright as anyone who can legally buy tobacco now will be able to continue to do so if the Bill becomes law.

The Bill will also give the government new powers to clamp down on young people vaping, which include imposing restrictions on flavours and regulating the way they are packaged and sold to make them less appealing to children.

Trading standards officers will be able to issue fines to retailers who ignore the new restrictions, with the revenue raised redirected to fund further enforcement.

“This has the potential to phase out smoking in young people almost completely as early as 2040,” the government said when it unveiled the plan, calling the move “historic”.

Smoking is the UK’s biggest preventable killer. According to official figures the habit causes about one in four deaths from cancer and leads to 64,000 deaths in England per year.

Tory rebellion

While the law looks set to pass thanks to support from opposition parties – including Labour, which is expected to win a general election due this year – Sunak faces the prospect of a rebellion from backbench Tory MPs.

Sunak’s predecessor, Liz Truss, described the plans as “profoundly unconservative”, while former prime minster Boris Johnson last week described the ban as “nuts”.

Other more libertarian-minded Tory MPs have criticised the plan, while smokers’ lobbying group Forest has questioned the decision to prioritise restrictions on purchasing tobacco in the face of multiple other domestic and international problems.

Conservative MP Simon Clarke told BBC radio that he was “both sceptical and downright opposed” to the plans.

“I think that an outright ban risks being counterproductive, I think it actually risks making smoking cooler, it certainly risks creating a black market, and it also risks creating a unmanageable challenge for the authorities,” he said.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson also said at an event in Canada last week it was “mad” that the party of Winston Churchill was “banning cigars”.

Labour will support the UK government plans.

Opening the debate for the government, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins told the House of Commons that there is “no liberty in addiction”.

“Nicotine robs people of their freedom to choose. The vast majority of smokers start when they are young, and three quarters say that if they could turn back the clock they would not have started,” she said.

MPs are due to vote on whether to approve the plans for the next stage of the legislative process this evening.

Other countries

Measures in the Bill would constitute some of the toughest anti-smoking measures in the world.

The plans are believed to have been inspired by a sweeping crackdown planned by New Zealand’s previous government.

However, the county’s new government has moved to repeal the law after winning power in October 2023, saying it would help fund tax cuts.

Countries with notable restrictions on smoking include Mexico, which has smoking bans at beaches, parks and some homes.

Portugal is aiming to become smoke-free by 2040, with plans to ban the sale of tobacco products in bars and cafes.

Meanwhile, Canada became the first country to require health warnings to be printed on individual cigarettes.

More than one quarter of the world’s population are covered by smoking bans in public spaces, according to the World Health Organisation.

Of the 74 countries with smoke-free policies, Ireland was the first to ban smoking in all indoor workplaces in 2004.

