Revenue seizes one million smuggled cigarettes at Dublin Port

MORE THAN ONE million cigarettes have been seized by customs officers at Dublin Port.

The seizure was made by officers with the Revenue during routine operations on Thursday, when the smuggled cigarettes were discovered.

The unstamped cigarettes were found when a cargo of freight which had arrived into Dublin from Rotterdam in the Netherlands was examined.

The seized cigarettes, branded ‘Marlboro’, had a retail value of almost €500,000, and would have represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of €422,000 if they had been smuggled successfully.

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.