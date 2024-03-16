Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Quizsss

Quiz: How much do you know about snakes?

Just in case they ever come back.
3.3k
1 hour ago

IN HONOUR OF Ireland’s desnakening all those centuries ago, what better way to pay tribute to our defeated enemies than having a little quiz about them?

Unfortunately, much like a snake, we have tricked you somewhat. Great herpetological knowledge will only get you so far in this quiz. Some of these questions are more so around snakes than they are about snakes. 

Enjoy!

Depending on the species, snakes have how many teeth?
Alamy
Between 10 and 40
Between 40 and 100

Between 100 and 400
Between 400 and 1,000
Of the 3,000 species of snake globally, roughly what percentage are thought to be venomous?
Alamy
2%
20%

50%
68%
Which of these countries has no wild snakes?
Alamy
Australia
New Zealand

France
Japan
Which Harry Potter book features a basilisk, a giant mythical snake, rampaging through Hogwarts? (The image is not a hint)
Alamy
The Chamber of Secrets
The Prisoner of Azkaban

The Order of the Phoenix
The Half-Blood Prince
Which country's flag features an eagle with a serpent in its mouth?
Alamy
Albania
Bhutan

Ecuador
Mexico
What kind of snake is this?
Alamy
A salmon-bellied racer snake
A trout-bellied speeder snake

An eel-bellied runner snake
A cod-bellied flyer snake
What is this name of this ancient symbol depicting a snake eating its own tail?
Creative Commons
Horas
Uraeus

Ankh
Ouroboros
This is Snake from the Simpsons. In the episode "Realty Bites," what is the name of Snake's car?
21st Century Fox
Lil' Lady
Lil' Bandit

Lil' Bastard
Lil' Bomber
In which book of the Bible does a snake tempt Adam and Eve to eat an apple?
Alamy
Genesis
Exodus

Deuteronomy
Leviticus
In which year was the computer game Snake released, through the Nokia 6110?
Alamy
1995
1996

1997
1998
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Snakehandler
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Friend of snakes
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You have been attacked by a snake
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie
@DaraghBroph
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags