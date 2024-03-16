Quiz: How much do you know about snakes?

IN HONOUR OF Ireland’s desnakening all those centuries ago, what better way to pay tribute to our defeated enemies than having a little quiz about them?

Unfortunately, much like a snake, we have tricked you somewhat. Great herpetological knowledge will only get you so far in this quiz. Some of these questions are more so around snakes than they are about snakes.

Advertisement

Enjoy!

Depending on the species, snakes have how many teeth? Alamy Between 10 and 40 Between 40 and 100

Between 100 and 400 Between 400 and 1,000 Of the 3,000 species of snake globally, roughly what percentage are thought to be venomous? Alamy 2% 20%

50% 68% Which of these countries has no wild snakes? Alamy Australia New Zealand

France Japan Which Harry Potter book features a basilisk, a giant mythical snake, rampaging through Hogwarts? (The image is not a hint) Alamy The Chamber of Secrets The Prisoner of Azkaban

The Order of the Phoenix The Half-Blood Prince Which country's flag features an eagle with a serpent in its mouth? Alamy Albania Bhutan

Ecuador Mexico What kind of snake is this? Alamy A salmon-bellied racer snake A trout-bellied speeder snake

An eel-bellied runner snake A cod-bellied flyer snake What is this name of this ancient symbol depicting a snake eating its own tail? Creative Commons Horas Uraeus

Ankh Ouroboros This is Snake from the Simpsons. In the episode "Realty Bites," what is the name of Snake's car? 21st Century Fox Lil' Lady Lil' Bandit

Lil' Bastard Lil' Bomber In which book of the Bible does a snake tempt Adam and Eve to eat an apple? Alamy Genesis Exodus

Deuteronomy Leviticus In which year was the computer game Snake released, through the Nokia 6110? Alamy 1995 1996

1997 1998 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Snakehandler Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Friend of snakes Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You have been attacked by a snake Share your result: Share