Quiz: How much do you know about snakes?

IN HONOUR OF Ireland’s desnakening all those centuries ago, what better way to pay tribute to our defeated enemies than having a little quiz about them?
Unfortunately, much like a snake, we have tricked you somewhat. Great herpetological knowledge will only get you so far in this quiz. Some of these questions are more so around snakes than they are about snakes.
Enjoy!
Depending on the species, snakes have how many teeth?
Between 10 and 40
Between 40 and 100
Between 100 and 400
Between 400 and 1,000
Of the 3,000 species of snake globally, roughly what percentage are thought to be venomous?
2%
20%
50%
68%
Which of these countries has no wild snakes?
Australia
New Zealand
France
Japan
Which Harry Potter book features a basilisk, a giant mythical snake, rampaging through Hogwarts? (The image is not a hint)
The Chamber of Secrets
The Prisoner of Azkaban
The Order of the Phoenix
The Half-Blood Prince
Which country's flag features an eagle with a serpent in its mouth?
Albania
Bhutan
Ecuador
Mexico
What kind of snake is this?
A salmon-bellied racer snake
A trout-bellied speeder snake
An eel-bellied runner snake
A cod-bellied flyer snake
What is this name of this ancient symbol depicting a snake eating its own tail?
Horas
Uraeus
Ankh
Ouroboros
This is Snake from the Simpsons. In the episode "Realty Bites," what is the name of Snake's car?
21st Century Fox
Lil' Lady
Lil' Bandit
Lil' Bastard
Lil' Bomber
In which book of the Bible does a snake tempt Adam and Eve to eat an apple?
Genesis
Exodus
Deuteronomy
Leviticus
In which year was the computer game Snake released, through the Nokia 6110?
1995
1996
1997
1998
