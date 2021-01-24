#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 24 January 2021
Drivers urged to exercise 'extreme caution' due to snow and ice on roads

Very icy conditions have been reported in many areas, particularly on minor roads.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 24 Jan 2021, 9:39 AM
33 minutes ago 6,195 Views 5 Comments
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Albina Tiplyashina
Image: Shutterstock/Albina Tiplyashina

GARDAÍ HAVE ADVISED people to exercise “extreme caution” if making an essential journey today due to icy conditions.

A national Status Yellow snow/ice warning remains in place until midday.

Very icy conditions have been reported in many areas across the country, particularly on minor roads.

“Please take care if embarking on an essential journey this morning. Reduce speed and stay safe,” a Garda statement said.

AA Roadwatch said “very icy conditions” have been reported in most parts of the country this morning, with snow also affecting routes in some areas.

“Allow yourself more time to fully de-ice your car before making an essential journey and stick to main routes where possible as these are more likely to have been gritted.

“It can take up to 10 times longer to stop a vehicle on icy roads, so slow down, avoid harsh manoeuvres and keep well back from whoever’s in front,” a statement noted.

AA has flagged the following routes in particular:

  • Galway: Extreme caution is advised around Clifden and on the N59 between there and Maam Cross after snowfall last night.
  • Westmeath: Snow is affecting driving conditions on the M4 and M6 near Kinnegad, so extreme caution is advised.
  • Wexford: Particularly icy conditions have been reported on the N25 between Wexford Town and New Ross.
  • Wicklow: Gardaí advise avoiding the Sally Gap, Wicklow Gap, and all upland areas where possible due to icy conditions.
  • Waterford: Snowy conditions are affecting the city and eastern parts of the county at the moment.
  • Kerry: Gardaí advise avoiding the the Conor Pass due to snowfall. Use alternative routes. Particularly icy conditions have also been reported on the N21 between Castleisland and the turnoff for Knocknagoshel.
  • Kerry/Cork: Snow is affecting the N22 at the County Bounds between Ballyvourney and Clonkeen.

