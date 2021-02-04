Freezing temperatures and snowfall on east coast but UK will bear the brunt of 'snow event'

A SERIES OF weather warnings are in force for the next five days across the UK, but Ireland is expected to avoid the brunt of the snowy weather, according to Met Éireann.

Cold air from eastern Europe currently affecting parts of Scotland will move in a north-easterly direction over England and parts of Ireland over the weekend.

There are three yellow weather warnings for snow today covering most of Scotland and northern England, with parts of Scotland expecting an additional 50cm of snow by Saturday night.

Met Éireann currently has no weather warnings in place for this weekend and says one of the only parts of the country that will be affected by possible snow showers next week is the greater Dublin area.

“It looks like that there could be some snow showers on Monday and Tuesday streaming into Dublin,” forecaster Liz Walsh said, but showers will be more akin to the snowfall experienced last month.

“At the moment it doesn’t look like an event. If snow occurs later next week it looks as though it will be short-lived as the air is so mild behind it.”

Walsh said the UK will experience a far more significant weather event than Ireland but warned that temperatures will be significantly colder with icy conditions through Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

The majority of the country can also expect some wind chill, especially along the east and south-east coast.

“You’re not looking at temperatures above four degrees, anywhere from Sunday to Tuesday. It’s going to be absolutely freezing,” Walsh said.

“Sunday looks quite dry but there will be some snow showers in the mix on Monday and Tuesday.”

Here is our 10 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hour intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/qscXnPAJ5I — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 4, 2021

Met Éireann will be closely monitoring the later part of next week as there will be a transition back to milder air coming up from the south, which could bring further snow.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“The milder air could just come in and there might just be some snow for a few hours and then it’ll melt. Or the cold air could hang on longer and we could get quite a good bit of snow happening somewhere over the country – where the cold air is meeting the warm air,” Walsh said.

Over the weekend, temperatures are not expected to get above 4 degrees with widespread frost and ice arriving on Sunday night.

Scattered wintry showers will move into eastern counties and across northern coasts with a possible dusting of snow possible, lowest temperatures of minus 3 degrees.

Met Éireann says that current indications suggest it will turn even colder into next week with sharp to severe frost and ice. Falls of sleet and snow are expected, mainly over east Leinster for the early days of the week.