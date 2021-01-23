A national Status Yellow snow/ice warning kicks in at 6pm

A STATUS YELLOW snow/ice warning for Ireland will be in place from 6pm today until midday tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned that there will be falls of hail, sleet and snow, creating icy and hazardous conditions.

There will be plenty of dry and sunny weather today but isolated wintry showers, mainly across north Ulster.

Later this afternoon and evening, Met Éireann says wintry showers will move in from the Atlantic to affect Munster and Connacht, bringing falls of snow in some places.

Maximum temperatures will range from two to five degrees Celsius.

Overnight, a band of wintry showers will extend northeastwards across the country, leading to falls of sleet and snow in many areas.

It will be cold and icy with a widespread sharp frost and minimum temperatures of zero to minus four degrees.

Tomorrow will be very cold and snow could lead to hazardous conditions on roads and pathways.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

There will be further hail and snow showers, especially across eastern counties.

Wintry showers will become more scattered by tomorrow afternoon with some sunny spells developing.

Maximum temperatures will range from zero to four degrees, dropping to as low as minus three degrees overnight.