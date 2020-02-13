This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 13 February, 2020
Status Yellow snow-ice warning remains in place for several counties

The warning impacts Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 8:02 AM
34 minutes ago 4,015 Views 2 Comments
Image: Met.ie
Image: Met.ie

A STATUS YELLOW snow-ice warning for several counties will remain in place until 10am.

The warning kicked in at 8pm yesterday and impacts Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow.

Met Éireann has said it will be icy in some areas with snow accumulations possible this morning, mainly across the north and on higher ground elsewhere.

Two Status Yellow marine warnings have also been issued – a gale warning for tonight when southerly winds will reach gale force on Irish coastal waters from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Fair Head, and a small craft warning as westerly winds will reach force six or higher today.

Outbreaks of rain in the north of the country are expected this morning with scattered showers elsewhere. The showers will die out and it will become mainly dry for the afternoon with sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

There will be temperatures of five or six degrees Celsius in the north of the country, and up to eight or nine degrees in the south.

Mist and fog will form this evening soon after dark. Temperatures are expected to drop to minus one degrees in the north of the country and bring a sharp frost.

Further south, temperatures will fall to between plus one and plus three degrees early on and then rise through the night as southerly winds freshen.

Cloud will increase from the west with rain arriving at the coast there before dawn.

Rain will move quickly in a band from west to east tomorrow morning with sunshine and scattered showers following quickly. Temperatures will be between nine and 11 degrees with strong southerly winds veering southwest and easing later.

