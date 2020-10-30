Social Democrats member alleged to have voted twice in general election

A MEMBER OF the Social Democrats voted twice in the February general election, it’s being claimed.

The person is alleged to have voted in two different polling stations on Saturday, 8 February.

Another member of the Social Democrats reported the alleged incident to senior members of the party and An Garda Síochána.

A spokesperson for the Social Democrats said “we have no comment to make” in response to an email from TheJournal.ie asking if the allegation was accurate and whether the party was conducting its own investigation into the member’s alleged behaviour.

Gardaí in Mallow previously confirmed that they are investigating an allegation of voter fraud, where a person was alleged to have voted twice.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that the investigation remained active.