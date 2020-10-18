#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Sunday 18 October 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí in Cork investigate allegation of person voting twice in the general election

It is understood that the allegation concerns the Cork North Central electoral constituency.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 18 Oct 2020, 8:30 AM
13 minutes ago 2,079 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5234428
Image: PA
Image: PA

GARDAÍ IN MALLOW are investigating an allegation of voter fraud from the February general election. 

It is understood that the matter has been under investigation by Gardaí for some time, and concerns the Cork North Central electoral constituency.

Gardaí confirmed that the investigation concerns a person who is alleged to have voted twice.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Gardaí said.

Allegations of voter fraud have been made in relation to previous Irish elections, but mostly concern technicalities around the supplementary register.

Complaints of electoral fraud were also made in 2019 concerning postal votes in Sligo. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This year’s general election took place on Saturday 8 February. The results were 38 seats for Fianna Fáil (including the neutral Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl), 35 seats for Fine Gael, and an historic 37 seats for Sinn Féin. 

After months of negotiations, a government was formed in June between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Green Party.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie