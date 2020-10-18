Gardaí in Cork investigate allegation of person voting twice in the general election

GARDAÍ IN MALLOW are investigating an allegation of voter fraud from the February general election.

It is understood that the matter has been under investigation by Gardaí for some time, and concerns the Cork North Central electoral constituency.

Gardaí confirmed that the investigation concerns a person who is alleged to have voted twice.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Gardaí said.

Allegations of voter fraud have been made in relation to previous Irish elections, but mostly concern technicalities around the supplementary register.

Complaints of electoral fraud were also made in 2019 concerning postal votes in Sligo.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

This year’s general election took place on Saturday 8 February. The results were 38 seats for Fianna Fáil (including the neutral Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl), 35 seats for Fine Gael, and an historic 37 seats for Sinn Féin.

After months of negotiations, a government was formed in June between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Green Party.