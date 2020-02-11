This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Full house: Here are your 160 TDs elected in the 2020 general election

The last constituency to return a result was Cavan-Monaghan.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 12:00 AM
12 minutes ago 13,525 Views 45 Comments
national picture 13

ALL 160 SEATS have now been filled in the 33rd Dáil.

Fianna Fáil are – just – the largest party on 38 seats, closely followed by Sinn Féin on 37 and Fine Gael on 35.

The Green Party have returned 12 seats, Labour and the Social Democrats have six each with Solidarity-People Before Profit on five with others on two.

Independents received 19 seats.

Sinn Féin won the highest amount of first preference votes, and ended up with most of its 42 candidates being elected.

The last constituency to fill its seats was Cavan-Monaghan, with Fianna Fáil returning two seats for Brendan Smith and Niamh Smyth on the 11th count.

Focus in the coming days will now switch to how a government can be formed, with Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald saying today her preference was not to go into government with either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

She is expected to speak to leaders of smaller parties in the coming days to look at the possibility of forming a government. 

You can see all the TDs elected here.

Full results in our Election Centre

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

