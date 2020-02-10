Here are all the TDs we're saying goodbye to after they lost their seats

IT WAS A day of highs and lows as the ballot boxes were opened and votes counted across Ireland yesterday. And still the count continues.

For some TDs, it was confirmation that they have a huge amount of support in their local constituency. For others, it was a surprising day where they made up for their lacklustre local election performance by scooping up many, many more votes.

But for a small group of candidates, it was a bad day – they would no longer be TDs.

The mostly high-profile group have been familiar faces from their appearances in the Dáil over the past four years. But now they have to get used to life out of the Dáil chamber.

Here’s who has lost their seat so far.

Shane Ross – Independent

Source: Sam Boal

Ross was eliminated in the Dublin Rathdown constituency on the fifth count. However, he had earlier conceded that his imminent departure from the role was ‘not altogether a surprise’.

The sports minister was the most high-profile member of the Independent Alliance – which looks set to receive another blow today (see below).

The poor election day seems to spell the end of the Independent Alliance, which at its peak had representatives across the country from Galway to Dublin.

Ahead of the election, ministers Finian McGrath and John Halligan announced that they wouldn’t be contesting the vote – decisions that considerably diminished the power of the alliance even before a single vote had been cast.

Regina Doherty – Fine Gael

The Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection was defeated in Meath East.

She received 5,122 first preferences and was eliminated on the sixth count. Doherty was first elected to the Dáil in 2011. Now her running mate Helen McEntee, who is Minister for European Affairs, will take the seat in that constituency for Fine Gael.

Ruth Coppinger – Solidarity-People Before Profit

Source: Sam Boal

In Dublin West, the Solidarity – People Before Profit TD was defeated on the sixth count.

Coppinger was first elected in 2014 during a by-election. She told Newstalk she was “extremely disappointed” to lose her seat as she had been a socialist voice in the Dáil.

Tom Neville – Fine Gael

Tom Neville with partner Jenny Dixon. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Limerick County’s Neville has been a TD since the 2016 general election.

He was elected as a councillor in 2004 before emigrating to Australia a few years later. He returned before the 2014 local elections and was re-elected to the council. He is the secretary of the Fine Gael parliamentary party.

Kevin O’Keeffe – Fianna Fáil

Source: RollingNews

In Cork East, Fianna Fáil’s Kevin O’Keeffe lost his seat in what local newspaper the Echo described as a “huge shock”. His running mate James O’Connor took a seat.

O’Keeffe is the son of politician Ned O’Keeffe and was first elected as a TD in 2016.

Joan Burton – Labour

Source: Sam Boal/Rolling News

Labour stalwart Joan Burton is perhaps the most high profile of the pack to lose her seat – and it’s indicative of the losses Labour has suffered so far in this general election.

Burton is a former Tánaiste, Minister for Social Protection and Labour Party leader, and was first elected to the Dáil in 1992. The Dublin native lost her seat on the fifth count.

Mary Mitchell O’Connor – Fine Gael

Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

The Dun Laoghaire count saw Mitchell O’Connor eliminated on the eighth count. It had been thought that she might be safe after early tallies indicated her numbers looked good.

But it was not to be, and the Minister for Higher Education was eliminated. Her running mate, the relative unknown Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, won a seat in the four-seat constituency.

Mitchell was first elected in 2011 and has been Minister for Higher Education since 2017. Under her watch, colleges have been critical of the lack of state funding for higher education, although Mitchell O’Connor focused heavily on gender equality and consent on campuses.

Lisa Chambers – Fianna Fáil

Source: Leah Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Chambers lost her Mayo seat on the seventh count, after receiving 8,911 first preference votes.

The young TD didn’t receive enough transfers to get one of the four seats in her constituency. She was a familiar voice and face on the airwaves due to being Fianna Fáil’s Brexit spokesperson, and had served as a TD since 2016. Chambers was issued a warning last December for her involvement in ‘Votegate’.

Margaret Murphy O’Mahony – Fianna Fáil

Source: RollingNews

The TD was eliminated late last night on the sixth count in Cork South West.

First elected as a TD in 2016, she was initially a member of Cork County council, since 2014.

Shane Cassells – Fianna Fáil

Source: LEAH FARRELL

Cassells lost out on his seat in Meath West to Damien English. Though he topped the poll for his party four years ago, his vote dropped by over 10% according to local radio station KCLR 96FM. He lost out on the third count.

Cassells was the party spokesperson for local government and a member of the Public Accounts Committee.

In difficulty:

It’s going to be an interesting day for many TDs as the count continues – and the following TDs look most in danger of losing their seats.

Katherine Zappone – Independent

The Minister for Children was first elected to the Dáil in 2016, following on from becoming a Senator in 2011.

Pat Breen – Fine Gael

One of nine candidates remaining in Clare, the numbers look tight for Breen.

Michael D’Arcy – Fine Gael

The Wexford TD is hoping that transfers will benefit him, but he’s up against Paul Kehoe (FG), Malcom Byrne (FF) and Verona Murphy for the last two seats.

Paul Kehoe – Fine Gael

As above, he’s battling for his seat in Wexford. Kehoe is Minister with Responsibility for Defence. He was first elected to the Dáil in 2002.

Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran – Independent

The Longford-Westmeath TD is a member of the Independent Alliance like Ross. His loss would see the alliance decimated.

Kate O’Connell – Fine Gael

It could be a bad day for O’Connell. Her running mate Eoghan Murphy looks like he’ll hold on to his seat in Dublin Bay South, but O’Connell will be hoping transfers benefit her today.

Jim O’Callaghan – Fianna Fáil

It’s a tough count in Dublin Bay South, as O’Callaghan looks to see whether he or Kate O’Connell will get a seat.

Noel Rock – Fine Gael

The Dublin North-West TD acknowledged early on in the count that he was unlikely to keep his seat.

John Brassil – Fianna Fáil

He told RTÉ that “barring a miracle” he has lost his seat.

Sean Kyne – Fine Gael

There’s danger of the government chief whip losing his seat in Galway West. He’s been a TD since 2011.

Stephen Donnelly – Fianna Fáil

Wicklow’s Donnelly moved from the Social Democrats to Fianna Fáil in 2017, but it wasn’t enough to tempt voters this time around.

- Additional reporting Adam Daly