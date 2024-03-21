Social Democrats to raise government's 'unlawful' failure on asylum seeker housing in Dáil motion

THE SOCIAL DEMOCRATS will present a motion for debate in the Dáil today concerning the government’s handling of asylum seeker accommodation issues that have come to a head in recent weeks.

The motion will demand the government acknowledge its approach to asylum seeker accommodation as “unlawful”. It’s understood the government will not oppose the motion.

Asylum seekers have been camping outside the International Protection Office in Dublin and they were recently removed to Crooksling in the Dublin mountains, only to return due to the remote location and poor conditions there.

Jennifer Whitmore, the Social Democrat spokesperson on integration, said:

“The Government’s approach to this accommodation crisis is characterised by a lack of humanity towards vulnerable asylum seekers. It is scandalous that more than 1,200 international protection applicants across the country are currently without accommodation.

“The Government must acknowledge that its failure to provide essential accommodation and services to international protection applicants is unlawful and take urgent steps to stop this crisis from escalating further.”

She described the tents lining Mount Street in Dublin city centre as a “shameful spectacle” and “a daily reminder of this Government’s failure to get to grips with this issue”.

“I don’t think we ever believed that we would witness scenes like this in Ireland,” she said.

She said that there are enough available beds in the asylum system to accommodate those sleeping in tents on Mount Street.

“There is no justification for people having to sleep on the streets in freezing and wet conditions when there is capacity in the system to provide them with appropriate accommodation.”

She called on the government to publish an audit of the International Protection Accomodation Services (IPAS) and Ukrainian refugee accommodation, and to identify vacant beds, as well as releasing details of how long they have been vacant and the reasons why they are unused.

“There must be an explanation as to why an audit of accommodation capacity – believed to number at least 500 beds and possibly several thousand – was only completed this week when the State has been failing in its legal duty to provide accommodation for many months,” she said ahead of the Dáil debate.

“As a matter of urgency, the Minister must now publish his revised White Paper detailing the Government’s short, medium and long-term plan to deal with accommodation for asylum seekers and expediate plans to provide the long-awaited six State-run reception and integration centres.”