€12 weekly increase to social welfare payments, Christmas Bonus and one-off payment in January

THOSE IN RECEIPT of pensions and social welfare payments will receive an extra €12 a week, while a series of one-off payments have been announced for jobseekers, carers, and those living alone, among others.

The measures were announced in Dáil this afternoon by Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe as part of Budget 2024.

The €12 per week increase will kick in in January, bringing the maximum non-contributory pension for a person aged 66-79 to €266, or to €276 if the person is aged 80 or over.

The maximum jobseekers allowance rate will now be €232.

Christmas bonus and one-off January payment

Donohoe also announced that the Christmas Bonus for anyone in receipt of regular social welfare payments will also be paid in December.

As well as this, a one-off double payment to all qualifying social protection recipients will be paid in January.

Other payments

The Government has also announced a series of income threshold changes, increases, and one-off payments to those in receipt of social welfare. These include:

A €54 increase to the income threshold for the Working Family Payment

€400 lump sum payment for those in receipt of the Working Family Payment

A €200 lump sum payment for Living Alone Allowance recipients

A €300 lump sum payment for Fuel Allowance recipients

A once-off payment of €400 for people living with disabilities

A €400 Carer’s Support Grant payment

