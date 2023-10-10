€12 weekly increase to social welfare payments, Christmas Bonus and one-off payment in January

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THOSE IN RECEIPT of pensions and social welfare payments will receive an extra €12 a week, while a series of one-off payments have been announced for jobseekers, carers, and those living alone, among others.
The measures were announced in Dáil this afternoon by Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe as part of Budget 2024.
The €12 per week increase will kick in in January, bringing the maximum non-contributory pension for a person aged 66-79 to €266, or to €276 if the person is aged 80 or over.
The maximum jobseekers allowance rate will now be €232.
Christmas bonus and one-off January payment
Donohoe also announced that the Christmas Bonus for anyone in receipt of regular social welfare payments will also be paid in December.
As well as this, a one-off double payment to all qualifying social protection recipients will be paid in January.
Other payments
The Government has also announced a series of income threshold changes, increases, and one-off payments to those in receipt of social welfare. These include:
More to follow…
You can find full details of today’s Budget announcement in our roundup here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site