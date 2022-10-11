Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 11 October 2022
Ministers to outline payment dates for social protection supports announced in Budget

A double social welfare payment is expected this month and another in December.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 11 Oct 2022, 8:29 AM
10 minutes ago
Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys at a press briefing in Government Buildings after the Budget was announced on 27 September
MINISTER FOR SOCIAL Protection Heather Humphreys and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath will announce the payment dates for social protection supports announced in last month’s Budget.

The briefing is due to happen at Government Buildings at 12.30pm.

A range of social protection supports were announced in Budget 2023, including the fact that core welfare payments will increase by €12.

The overall social welfare package is worth €2.2 billion.

It includes a double social welfare payment in October and another in December, as well as a double Child Benefit payment in November.

Several once-off payments were also announced:

  • €500 in November for recipients of the Working Family Payment
  • €500 for recipients of the Carer’s Support Grant
  • €500 for recipients of disability support payments
  • €200 for recipients of the Living Alone Allowance
  • €400 for recipients of the Fuel Allowance

It was previously confirmed that the maximum rate of core social welfare payments and the State pension will rise by €12 per week from January.

The increase will bring the full State pension to €265.30 per week and the maximum personal rate of Jobseeker’s Allowance and Jobseeker’s Benefit with no dependents to €220 per week.

There’ll be lower, proportional increases for people on lower rates of the payments.

With reporting by Lauren Boland

