Sofa Watch: Daniel and Majella back on the Late Late, Graham Norton chats to Steve Carell

THE WIND IS howling and the trees are swaying… there’s truly no better night to sit on the couch and watch some quality chat shows.

If your power is out, our condolences, but if the lights are still on here are some great options to watch or catch up on this Friday evening.

Whether it’s Jeremy Irons you’re after or you want to hear what Katy Perry has been up to, there’s something here for everyone.

Government gossip

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

In this week’s Late Late Show, the second last of the season, Ryan Tubridy will talk to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin about his ideas for Ireland’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons will be joining to discuss his home in Co Cork and his thoughts on Normal People. He will also be showing his support for The Hope Foundation abroad.

Daniel and Majella O’Donnell are back on the show once again to chat with Ryan, sing a lovely duet and voice their support for St Vincent De Paul.

Speaking all the way from Co Fermanagh, country singers Nathan and Jake Carter will be discussing their time in isolation and their plans to celebrate Nathan’s 30th birthday next week.

They will be joined by Jake’s girlfriend Karen Byrne, known for her work on Dancing with the Stars.

Back on the virtual sofa

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, 10.45pm

On tonight’s show, Graham Norton will be virtually joined by another wide-ranging group of celebrities.

Pop singer Katy Perry will be on the sofa along with actor Steve Carell, best know for his role in the American version of The Office.

Carell will be promoting his new Netflix series Space Force. Star of the Fifty Shades of Grey films Dakota Johnson will also be chatting to Graham about her new role in a romantic comedy called The High Note.

Comedian Alan Carr will be popping in to talk about his series, Epic Gameshow. The musical performance of the night will be provided by the smooth tones of John Legend.

US catch-up

Over in the realm of US chat shows, there has been no shortage of celebrities discussing their experience during this strange time.

Star of Modern Family (which is now on Irish Netflix, by the way) Sofia Vergara joined Jimmy Fallon to chat about how her family is getting on in isolation.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also made an appearance on the show, discussing his thoughts on becoming a grandfather and sharing some advice for students about to graduate.

Jimmy Kimmel took some time to pay tribute to US comedy actor Fred Willard who sadly died last week aged 86.

On Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, it’s back to the coronavirus but this time, with a focus on the impact it has had on the world of sports.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert chatted to Steve Carell if you want another dose of him before/after his appearance on Graham Norton tonight.

Stephen also chatted to cookbook author Alison Roman who gave essential lockdown information on how to take proper care of a sourdough starter.

From the archives

As we mentioned, comedy actor Fred Willard sadly died earlier this week. He has played a host of iconic roles including Buck Laughlin in Best In Show and Ed Harken in Anchorman.

Willard also held the interesting title of the first non-animated character in a Pixar film as Shelby Forthright in WALL-E.

In this 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, he discusses how how this role came into existence and why he seems to be well-suited to play the “perfect foolish person to be in charge of the entire earth”.