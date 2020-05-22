This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three Status Yellow wind warnings and national weather notice take effect

A national weather advisory for the entire country kicked in at 6pm last night and is valid until 6pm on Saturday.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 22 May 2020, 7:06 AM
1 hour ago 10,901 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5105153
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

STRONG WINDS ARE expected across the country today, with three Status Yellow warnings and a national notice for “unseasonable” weather now in place.

Met Éireann yesterday warned the public to expect unusually windy weather until Saturday night, citing the potential for “wind related impacts” across the country.

The national weather advisory for the entire country kicked in at 6pm last night and is valid until 6pm on Saturday.

“Unseasonably windy weather is expected to affect the country during the period,” it reads.

“Given the time of year, there is potential for wind-related impacts such as debris from trees and movement of unsecured outdoor items.”

Meanwhile, three Status Yellow wind warnings for western counties are currently in place.

The first alert for Kerry and Clare took effect at 7pm tonight and last until 5pm, with winds set to reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h and gusts of up to 110 km/h in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.

A second alert for Mayo and Galway came into effect at 9pm tonight and is valid until 9pm tonight.

Winds are expected to reach mean speeds of 45 to 65 km/h, with gusts of up to 110 km/hr, also predominantly in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.

A third yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal and Sligo came into effect at 6am tomorrow and will also last until 9pm.

There will be winds of between 45 and 65 km/hr with gusts of up to 110 km/hr, particularly in coastal areas.

AA Roadwatch has warned motorists to take care if making a journey and to expect wind-blown debris on the roads.

The traffic service also says that pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and high-sided vehicles are most likely to be blown off-course in high winds, so motorists are urged to give extra space to other road users.

Meanwhile, it will be a cool, windy and showery day with heavy showers or longer spells of rain in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster.

These showers will extend to all areas later this morning, and continue for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 16 degrees.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

