#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 9 October 2020
Advertisement

Sofa Watch: Kevin Bacon joins Ryan tonight - is a Zoom-based dance-off too much to ask for?

All you need to know about your Irish and international chat show options.

By Adam Daly Friday 9 Oct 2020, 6:30 PM
48 minutes ago 5,680 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5228520

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of socially distant light banter might help to break up the monotony. 

With the drop in temperatures, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and watch some quality chat shows. 

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content from the week and what will be on tonight. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied. 

  • The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm  

Continuing the Late Late’s trend of nabbing international guests now that interviews via zoom are the norm, US actor Kevin Bacon will join Ryan to talk about his new psychological thriller You Should Have Left.

He’ll also be discussing the ‘phenomenon’ of Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon – based on six degrees of separation (the idea that all people are six, or fewer, social connections away from each other) – and how he’s monetised the cult status the theory has brought. 

Actress Amy Huberman, who recently revealed via Instagram she’s expecting her third baby, will be chatting about the launch of the new series of Finding Joy, emerging from lockdown, as well as “an insight into what she has discovered about her new home’s spooky past”.

In her first television interview since the death of Gay Byrne, Kathleen Watkins joins Ryan to chat about what life is like for her now without her husband, how poetry brings her comfort, and how she managed to survive the last few months cocooning.  

Comedian Dara Ó’Briain will be zooming in from London to share a story with viewers “that will make you laugh until you cry” according to RTÉ’s press release – eh, no pressure.

His new children’s science book about the possible existence of aliens is out this month so that will no doubt creep up in conversation.

Jack Edge, a 17-year-old who was struck down with Covid-19, will be on alongside his mum Jennifer to talk about his long road to recovery after spending 18 days in the hospital. 

Claudia Boyle and Red Hurley will be in studio to perform, as will breakthrough pop artist Lyra. 

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

  • The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, 10.45pm

Graham Norton is back again for the second week of his in-studio show. The Cork man is showing no signs of slowing down having just published his third novel and being recently dubbed the most dangerous celebrity to search for online in the UK by cybersecurity firm McAfee. 

His guests this week include Ewan McGregor, head judge on Strictly Come Dancing Shirley Ballas, Britain’s Got Talent judge Ashley Banjo, and comedian Frank Skinner (who is not a TV talent show judge to the best of our knowledge). 

Miley Cyrus will also be on to remotely chat and perform her current single Midnight Sky.

Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

Torn in the USA

Looking across the pond these days can often feel like you’re looking directly into an eclipse, so why not do it through the gaze of a late-night chat show host. 

Jimmy Kimmel broke down this week’s vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, predicting Mike Pence’s fly will be this Halloween’s must-have costume. 

Kimmel also touched on Donald Trump Jr’s comments about his dad “rushing him off the phone”, and Trump posting a new video that’s basically a Regeneron advert. 

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Meanwhile, Maya Rudolph talked Jimmy Fallon through the steps it takes to prepare for her role as Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live, and her newfound addiction to winning Emmy Awards. 

Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper headed to a Trump rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to gauge the reaction of the US president’s supporters to his Covid response, his Supreme Court pick, QAnon, and the legitimacy of the election.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Keep an eye out for Klepper’s takedown of the pro-life anti-masker who is most definitely not a sheep.

Source: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah/YouTube

Jon Bon Jovi made headlines here this week after he claimed Bono was subjected to threats of violence by Orangemen marching through his neighbourhood as a child – giving Finglas a bad name (sorry).   

He told Stephen Colbert that he spent his summer starting a food bank to supply local food pantries and washing dishes at his non-profit restaurant Soul Kitchen. At least he has a noble excuse for having no time to read up on Irish history. 

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

From the Archives 

Late Beatles star and musical legend John Lennon would have been celebrating his 80th birthday today.

His last interview with the BBC, days before he was shot dead aged 40 in New York in 1980, is the subject of the documentary Lennon’s Last Weekend. 

It covers the breakup of the Beatles, his fraught relationship with the US government and what would have been his future plans. The interview can be heard in full below. 

Source: Steve Hubbard/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie