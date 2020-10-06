#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 6 October 2020
Advertisement

Graham Norton has been named the most dangerous celebrity to search for online in the UK

Cybersecurity firm McAfee said that cybercriminals were targeting people who search popular celebrities online.

By Press Association Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 7:13 AM
31 minutes ago 9,422 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5224880
Image: Matt Crossick/PA Images
Image: Matt Crossick/PA Images

GRAHAM NORTON HAS been named the most dangerous celebrity to search for online in the UK by cybersecurity firm McAfee, ahead of Ricky Gervais and Tom Hardy.

The research found that the Irish chat show host’s name was the riskiest in relation to search results, potentially leading people to unknowingly installing malware on their devices.

Cybercriminals often use famous people or topics as a way to draw in web users in an effort to get them to click on links which can lead to viruses being installed on their device, which could then harvest personal data or lock access to it.

McAfee’s annual report on the issue found that well-known cybercriminals appeared to be favouring British personalities for scams this year, with seven of the top ten in the most dangerous list being British.

Gavin And Stacey star Ruth Jones is fourth on the list behind Norton, Gervais and Hardy, followed by Sir Mick Jagger and the first non-British entry, Margot Robbie.

Idris Elba is seventh ahead of Kate Moss and American model Bella Hadid, with Mary Berry completing the top 10.

Raj Samani, chief scientist and McAfee Fellow, said: “We know that online criminals use consumers’ fascination with celebrity culture to drive unsuspecting fans to malicious websites that install malware on their devices, potentially putting personal information and log-in details in the wrong hands, so it’s no surprise that we’ve seen one of the UK’s most-loved national treasures topping the list, with hackers exploiting his popularity.

“Consumers are searching the web for free online entertainment now more than ever, and as cybercriminals continue to implement deceptive practices such as fake sites claiming to offer free content, it is crucial that fans stay vigilant about protecting their digital lives and think twice before clicking.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

McAfee carried out its research by looking for the celebrity names which most commonly appeared alongside certain search terms such as “torrent”, “free mp3”, “nudes” or “pirated download”.

The cybersecurity firm encouraged web users to be careful with any link they click on, and to refrain from using illegal streaming sites.

McAfee warned that it had seen an increase in online scams during lockdown, as time spent online soared as people worked and studied at home and looked for new ways to stay in touch with friends and family.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie