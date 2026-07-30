Extra barriers at Vico Baths due to 'unacceptable behaviour towards contractors', says council

DÚN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN COUNTY Council has issued a statement regarding engaging contractors to complete upgrade and repair works at Hawks Cliff / Vico Baths.

The site has been closed since earlier this year with no access permitted, and was supposed to re-open at the end of June.

Due to what they call “unacceptable behaviour towards the contractors onsite last week”, they have made the decision to install additional barriers at a location further back on the access path.

They are assuring the public, however, that this is temporary and will only be in place to prevent access to the site while works are ongoing to ensure the safety of the public and the contractors. It is not clear when the temporary measures will end and when the site will be reopening fully for use.

The council previously warned members of the public not to jump the fence to access the swimming spot, as during the good spell of weather there were reports of this happening.

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Additionally, they said that because of this unauthorised access to the site along the walkway from the Éire sign area to the bathing area, they believe additional damage was sustained to the handrail along this path.

Éire sign at Hawk's Cliff Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

As a result of this, they have said that further repairs are required, including the resurfacing of the path and replacement of 32m of broken handrail along the path.

Access to the Éire sign park area will be available in the evenings and weekends, with the swim platform level closed for the remaining duration of works.

In their statement, they said “We understand that many people are keen to access this popular swimming location. However, as the site remains an active construction area, public access is not permitted to ensure the safety of both visitors and staff,

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding while these essential works are being completed and apologise for any inconvenience caused”.