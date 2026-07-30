Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

4.58pm, 30 Jul 2026
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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GLEN HANSARD: The garda investigation into Glen Hansard’s death will be a fact-finding one with the main focus providing a file for the coroner’s court.

2. #DUBAI: Daniel Kinahan has failed in his bid to block his extradition from the UAE and now will be brought home to face trial in Ireland.

3. #DISTURBING CALLS: Gardaí are investigating after over 70 women councillors around the country reported receiving “disturbing” and “creepy” calls from a private number in the last two weeks.

4. #WAR: The US and Iran have continued to trade strikes in the Persian Gulf, with attacks reported in Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

5. #NORTH AFRICA: Hundreds of people have entered the Spanish territory of Ceuta today, a small exclave on the North African coast, by swimming around border barriers in large crowds. 

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