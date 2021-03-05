#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 5 March 2021
Sofa Watch: Toy Show stars return to Late Late while there's an Irish takeover on the Beeb

All you need to know about your Irish and international chat show options.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 5 Mar 2021, 6:00 PM
13 minutes ago 1,010 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5373182

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of socially distant light banter might help to break up the monotony.

I think most of us can now agree that it is spring, over 90% in our poll, but given that we still can’t go to the pub or the cinema you’re likely to be on the couch tonight.

So here’s our latest round-up of talk show content from the week.

  • The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm 

Tonight’s Late Late show has a familiar feel with Ryan getting back onto some of the stars from last Toy Show.

Saoirse Ruane, Adam King, and Michael Moloney will be all on to fill us in on what it means to be on the country’s most-watched programme.

Here’s a quick reminder.

Aside from that lookback, we’ll also being hearing from two of Ireland’s biggest names in UK TV. 

Dermot O’Leary will be speaking about the new addition to his family in London, with Laura Whitmore also speaking about her career, and likely her recent marriage and forthcoming motherhood. 

Whitmore will also perhaps being speaking about the new season of Love Island, which was confirmed this year for later in 2021. 

If that wasn’t enough, Una Healy will also be on to speak about moving back from the UK to her home in Tipperary, she’ll also be performing her new country-tinged single. 

Source: UnaHealyVEVO/YouTube

  • The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, 11.15pm

There even more Irish over on the Beeb with singer Imelda May and actor Adrian Dunbar on Graham Norton’s couch, not together of course as that carry on isn’t allowed at the minute. 

Dunbar is the star of BBC police drama Line of Duty, probably the hottest show across the water these days.  

Bryan Cranston is still on the PR merry go-round about his new show Your Honor. Last week he was on the Late Late with Ryan but now he’s on with Graham, who I suppose is probably Ireland’s best-known TV export these days. 

Finishing off the chatty line-up are actors Daisy Ridley and Chiwetel Ejiofor, with Ridley apparently telling Graham how she used lockdown to learn how to be a doula. 

For those uninitiated, a doula is a woman who is not a healthcare professional but who “provides guidance and support to a pregnant woman during labour”. 

Source: Scott Bryan/YouTube

Across the pond

On the subject of exports, one of the UK’s biggest and most unlikely acting comedy exports to the US over the past 20 years is Sacha Baron Cohen. 

The man behind Ali G found fame Stateside in 2006 when Borat became a cultural phenomenon. The film’s follow up, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, was released online last year and won two Golden Globe awards this week

Cohen is also being talked up for as a potential Oscar winner for his role as Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

He spoke to Jimmy Kimmel Live this week about his glut of award nominations.

