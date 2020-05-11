This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 11 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: Can you finish these nonsensical song lyrics?

A wop bop a loo bop…

By Sean Murray Monday 11 May 2020, 9:30 PM
56 minutes ago 8,405 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5095721

THE MUSIC INDUSTRY this weekend mourned the passing of rock ‘n’ roll legend Little Richard, who died aged 87.

The pioneer’s song Tutti Frutti is a standard bearer for a common and well-worn trope of modern popular music – it has some lines that don’t really mean a whole lot.

To be clear, we’re not disparaging the songs themselves, just acknowledging there’s some lyrics that could have us scratching our heads trying to figure out what they’re all about. 

Don’t know what we mean? Let’s refresh your memories with this quiz.

Best of luck.

In the aforementioned Tutti Frutti by Little Richard, finish this line: "a-wop-bop-a-loo-bop / ?"
Sven Simon/PA Images
a-lop-say-who
a-lop-bam-boom

a-lotta-zaytoon
a-trip-to-khartoum
How about this one from Lady Gaga? "Rah rah ah-ah-ah! / Ro mah ro-mah-mah / Gaga oh-la-la! / ?"
Sipa/PA Images
Want your bad romance
Can't beat my poker face

And just dance
Let's stay apart until social distancing guidelines deem it acceptable
How about this one from U2? "A star lit up like a cigar / Strung out like a guitar / Maybe you could ?"
Ron Elkman/PA Images
Elevate me
Educate my mind

Find what I'm looking for
Buy my album so I can renovate the gaff
Finish this Beatles one, now sure. "Ob-la-di, Ob-la-da, life goes on, bra / ?"
PA Images
La la la la, life goes on
La la lo lo, life goes on

La la, how the life goes on
La la la la, eat my shorts
How about this classic from Talking Heads? "Psycho killer / Qu'est-ce que c'est / ?"
Michael Stephens/PA Images
Fa-fa-fa-fa-far better
Fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-far better

Fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-far better
Fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-far better
All credit to you if you can finish this lyric from Shakira's Wherever Whenever. "Lucky that my lips not only mumble / They spill kisses like a fountain / Lucky that my breasts are small and humble / ?"
Anthony Behar/PA Images
So I can run for cover when I need it
The lucky fact of my existence

So we can jump when no-one's watching
So you don't confuse them with mountains
How about this one from the Crystals? "I met him on a Monday and my heart stood still / ?"
Ron Elkman/PA Images
Da do ron-ron-ron, da do ron-ron
Do da ron-ron-ron, do da ron-ron

Ron-ron-ron-ron, da do ron-ron
And I immediately sought medical attention
Finish this Goldfrapp lyric. "I need la la la la la la / ?"
Yui Mok/PA Images
I need la la la la
I need ooh la la la la

Give me ooh la la la la
I need a thesaurus
This one is on Simon & Garfunkel's The Boxer. "Where the ragged people go / Looking for the places / Only they would know / ?"
PA Images
Lie la lie, lie la lie la lie la lie
La lie la, lie la la lie la la

Lie la lie, lie la la la lie lie
You've a good voice Art, but you can't write songs like me
Last (and perhaps least), what about this seminal 90s song from Eiffel 65? "I'm blue / ?"
Youtube
I can scream on the fly
da ba dee da ba daa

if I was green I would die
but also really really shy
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Full marks!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Good effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie