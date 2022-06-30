Son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier says murder investigation must 'come finally to justice'

THE SON OF Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who was killed in Cork a quarter of a century ago, has said the investigation into her murder must “come finally to justice”.

Gardaí confirmed yesterday that they have launched a full new review into the murder, which occurred in west Cork in 1996.

The French television and film producer was beaten to death outside her holiday home only a couple of nights before Christmas but gardaí have never charged anyone with her murder.

A French court previously found English man and Schull resident Ian Bailey guilty of the 39-year-old’s murder.

However, the Irish High Court refused to extradite Bailey to France and he denies any involvement in the killing.

Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud, Sophie’s only son, has said he hopes the new review into the case can finally close the investigation and find justice for his mother.

Advertisement

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s News at One, Baudey-Vignaud said that there is “a lot of pressure from public opinion, from the media, from the European Commission, from the family” and from women’s rights groups to solve the case.

He suggested the review could signal a recognition from gardaí “that there have been some mistakes during the original investigation and so they need to do a new one with with new technologies”, or that new evidence may have surfaced.

Baudey-Vignaud appeared on the Late Late Show last year, appealing for anyone with information about his mother’s death to come forward.

The murder was also highlighted by recent documentaries on Netflix and Sky.

Baudey-Vignaud said that he and gardaí had been reached out to by people seeking to make new contact since then.

“I’m not saying there is new evidence because I am not the person who can say that, but for sure there has been a lot of new contact,” he said.

“It’s been almost 26 years that we are all expecting justice.

“I think for my mother and for the people living in the country, we have to close this investigation and to come finally to justice.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The garda Serious Crime Review Team, a unit within the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, has been assigned the case to conduct a full review.

A garda spokesperson said yesterday that the investigation into the murder has remained “active and ongoing”.

“Following a review by Assistant Commissioner [for] Organised and Serious Crime, the Garda Serious Crime Review Team will now conduct a full review of this case,” the spokesperson said.

“On the finalisation of this review, the Serious Crime Review Team will provide recommendations to the local investigation team.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda station on 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.