Wednesday 29 June 2022
Gardaí to conduct 'full review' of Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case

Sophie’s body was discovered on a lane near her holiday home in December, 1996.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 29 Jun 2022, 5:14 PM
GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a “full review” of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier who was killed in west Cork in 1996. 

Ms Du Plantier was a French television and film producer who was beaten to death outside her holiday home near Schull shortly before Christmas.

No one has been charged with her murder but a French court previously found the English man and Schull resident Ian Bailey guilty of her killing. The Irish High Court has refused to extradite him to France.

Bailey was previously arrested by gardaí in connection with the murder but was never charged. He has denied any involvement in the murder.

A garda spokesperson said that the investigation into the murder has remained “active and ongoing”.

“Following a review by Assistant Commissioner, Organised and Serious Crime, the Garda Serious Crime Review Team will now conduct a full review of this case.

“On the finalisation of this review, the Serious Crime Review Team will provide recommendations to the local investigation team.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone who may have any information on this crime to contact the Garda investigation team at Bantry Garda Station 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111,” the spokesperson said. 

