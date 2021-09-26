Quiz: How well do you know The Sopranos?

THIS WEEK SEES the release of The Many Saints of Newark, the long-awaited prequel movie to The Sopranos TV show.
The film features Michael Gandolfini playing the role of Tony Soprano, which was made famous by his father, the late James Gandolfini.
As the movie hits the big screen, how well do you know the show that preceded it?
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (4)