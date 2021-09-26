Quiz: How well do you know The Sopranos?

THIS WEEK SEES the release of The Many Saints of Newark, the long-awaited prequel movie to The Sopranos TV show.

The film features Michael Gandolfini playing the role of Tony Soprano, which was made famous by his father, the late James Gandolfini.

As the movie hits the big screen, how well do you know the show that preceded it?

The title 'The Many Saints of Newark' is a play on the name of which family in the show? Warner Bros The Sopranos The Apriles

The Moltisantis The Parisis Which of these characters was NOT a gumar (mistress) of Tony's? HBO Irina Peltsin Charmaine Bucco

Gloria Trillo Valentina La Paz Officially, Tony worked in waste management. What waste company was he a consultant for? HBO Bonpensiero Sanitation Bucco Sanitation

Bevilacqua Sanitation Barone Sanitation Who is Tony's consigliere, essentially his advisor or right-hand man? Wikimedia Silvio Dante Paulie Gualtieri

Christopher Moltisanti Pussy Bonpensiero In reality, what relation is Christopher to Tony? HBO His nephew His cousin

His cousin-in-law His brother-in-law This is Janice Soprano. In an early series of the show she was known by which name after she'd legally changed it? HBO Phoebe Parvati

Harpo Aida Paulie Gualtieri is affectionately known as what? HBO Paulie Pistachios Paulie Pecans

Paulie Walnuts Paulie Almonds A crossover question. Tony's therapist Dr Jennifer Melfi is played by Lorraine Bracco, she also portrayed a mob wife in which classic film? HBO The Godfather Goodfellas

Donnie Brasco Casino Tony's crew visit which Italian city in season 2? HBO Rome Milan

Florence Naples What song is being played at this iconic moment? HBO 'We Built This City' by Starship 'Don't Stop Believin' by Journey

