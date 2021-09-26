#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How well do you know The Sopranos?

Do you know your Bada Bing from your gabagool?

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 26 Sep 2021, 10:00 PM
THIS WEEK SEES the release of The Many Saints of Newark, the long-awaited prequel movie to The Sopranos TV show.

The film features Michael Gandolfini playing the role of Tony Soprano, which was made famous by his father, the late James Gandolfini.

As the movie hits the big screen, how well do you know the show that preceded it?

The title 'The Many Saints of Newark' is a play on the name of which family in the show?
Warner Bros
The Sopranos
The Apriles

The Moltisantis
The Parisis
Which of these characters was NOT a gumar (mistress) of Tony's?
HBO
Irina Peltsin
Charmaine Bucco

Gloria Trillo
Valentina La Paz
Officially, Tony worked in waste management. What waste company was he a consultant for?
HBO
Bonpensiero Sanitation
Bucco Sanitation

Bevilacqua Sanitation
Barone Sanitation
Who is Tony's consigliere, essentially his advisor or right-hand man?
Wikimedia
Silvio Dante
Paulie Gualtieri

Christopher Moltisanti
Pussy Bonpensiero
In reality, what relation is Christopher to Tony?
HBO
His nephew
His cousin

His cousin-in-law
His brother-in-law
This is Janice Soprano. In an early series of the show she was known by which name after she'd legally changed it?
HBO
Phoebe
Parvati

Harpo
Aida
Paulie Gualtieri is affectionately known as what?
HBO
Paulie Pistachios
Paulie Pecans

Paulie Walnuts
Paulie Almonds
A crossover question. Tony's therapist Dr Jennifer Melfi is played by Lorraine Bracco, she also portrayed a mob wife in which classic film?
HBO
The Godfather
Goodfellas

Donnie Brasco
Casino
Tony's crew visit which Italian city in season 2?
HBO
Rome
Milan

Florence
Naples
What song is being played at this iconic moment?
HBO
'We Built This City' by Starship
'Don't Stop Believin' by Journey

'More Than a Feeling' by Boston
'Summer of '69' by Bryan Adams
Answer all the questions to see your result!
HBO
You scored out of !
Tony Soprano
You're the boss and there's no doubting it.
Share your result:
HBO
You scored out of !
Junior Soprano
You've seen a lot in your day and demand respect.
Share your result:
HBO
You scored out of !
Silvio Dante
You're wise and loyal but not quite top-level management.
Share your result:
HBO
You scored out of !
Christopher Moltisanti
You're a soldier but with too many fatal flaws.
Share your result:
HBO
You scored out of !
Sleeping with the fishes
You've been whacked.
Share your result:

