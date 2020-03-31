This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 31 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spain witnesses another 849 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, bringing total toll to 8,189

Over the same period, the number of confirmed cases rose to 94,417.

By AFP Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 1:19 PM
58 minutes ago 8,284 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5062680
Image: Fer Capdepon Arroyo via PA Images
Image: Fer Capdepon Arroyo via PA Images

ONCE AGAIN, SPAIN has hit a new record with 849 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours today, although health chiefs said the rate of new infections was continuing its downward trend. 

After Italy, Spain has suffered the world’s second most deadly outbreak which has now claimed 8,189 lives there.

The latest figures came a day after the death toll fell slightly, raising hopes the outbreak could be peaking.

Over the same period, the number of confirmed cases rose to 94,417 after another 9,222 people tested positive: a nearly 11-percent increase.

That figure was seen as a setback after a week in which the rate had been steadily falling, with yesterday’s figures having shown a rise of just over 8%.

“It’s true that today we have a slight increase in the number of cases,” said Maria Jose Sierra, from the health ministry’s emergencies coordination unit.

But the downward trend “is continuing”, she added.

This time last week, the rate of new infections stood at around 20%. 

Now on day 18 of an unprecedented four-week national lockdown to slow the spread of the virus, Spain has sought to dramatically ramp up testing. It is sourcing kits from around the world in order to test some 50,000 people per day, up from the current 20,000. 

It has also ordered millions of euros worth of supplies to support its health care system, on the brink of collapse following the massive influx of seriously ill patients and a growing number of medical staff falling sick with the virus. 

Related Read

27.03.20 EU leaders fail to agree a Covid-19 stimulus package

Madrid is the worst-hit area, counting 3,609 deaths and 27,509 infections.

The regional authorities there are using a massive exhibition centre and a string of hotels to house the sick, and setting up two temporary morgues for the dead, one inside an Olympic-sized ice skating rink.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie