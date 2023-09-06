Speed limits to be lowered by 20 km/h on many roads under new government plans

SPEED LIMITS ARE set to be reduced on many Irish roads under new plans being developed by Government.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers said that he will bring detailed proposals to Government this month which will advise the lowering of baseline speed limits on many roads.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Chambers said the changes were the result of a review that is being carried out over the past two years.

Under proposed changes, speed limits will be lowered from 100 km/h to 80 km/h on national secondary roads, from 80km/h to 60km/h on rural roads, while within towns and cities and built up areas, the limit will be 30km/h. Roads on the outskirts or arterials routes around urban areas will have a limit of 50km/h.

The 120 km/h on motorways and 100 km/h on national roads will remain as they are.

“So essentially what… we will be doing here is change the baseline of the default limits, where there will be discretion then to local authorities for good design and safety standards.

They can be revised upwards by local authorities in terms of local, rural and national secondary roads.

The changes come as there have been 127 deaths on Irish roads so far this year, which is 23 more than the same period in 2022 and 38 more than the same period in 2019.

One-third of deaths this year have been people under 25. Approximately a quarter (29) were pedestrians.

Government plans

Chambers said today that he wanted to “end we want to end the inconsistency and fragmentation of speed limits that we have across our road network”.

Changes to primary legislation are needed in order to lower the baseline speed limits, which Chambers said he hopes to introduce to the Houses of the Oireachtas before the end of the year. Recommendations will then be issued to local authorities, who have the function of setting limits in their local areas.

“They’ve a devolved function but they comply with the guidance that we issue under the road traffic legislation,” he said. However, the Government has no power to compel local authorities to follow their recommended speed limits.

When questioned on timelines, Chambers said it would likely be the second half of 2024 at the earliest before the new limits come into effect.

This is a measure which will have a significant impact on improving road safety, but to implement legislation and policy of this scale on essentially a network that’s nearly 100,000 kilometres of road… That is the that is the general timeline,” he said.

Immediate measures

Chambers also said he has had discussion with Justice Minister Helen McEntee in relation to immediate measures that are being put in place in order lower the number of deaths happening on Irish roads.

McEntee announced earlier this week that the use of speed detection cameras operating on Irish roads will increase by 20%, with the Minister adding that she would be supportive of any measures that would “change people’s behaviour”.

Chambers said yesterday that the “anomaly” where motorists who have committed multiple offences in one incident only receive penalty points for the most serious offence has to be addressed

Chambers confirmed today of GoSafe speeding van van hours has now been increased by 20%.

With reporting from Jane Moore