# Podcast
The Explainer: What's really on the new SPHE curriculum?
Teachers say the new Social, Personal, and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum for secondary schools is long overdue, but some elements of the course have sparked controversy and misinformation. So what will children really be taught? Eoghan Cleary – a secondary school teacher, assistant principal and SPHE & Wellbeing Coordinator – joins us on this week’s episode to explain all.
1 hour ago

AFTER MUCH CONSULTATION, discussion, and controversy, the government is about to implement changes to the Social, Personal, and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum for secondary schools.

This curriculum aims to build the skills of students and help them care for themselves and others – but also addresses moral, physical, social and emotional issues around relationships, sex and sexuality.

Some criticism has arisen from various quarters in response to a revised Relationships and Sexuality education section, which was a key driver for updating SPHE in the first place.

We’re looking at what this SPHE change looks like, how it will be taught and what means for students, parents and teachers.

Eoghan Cleary – a secondary school teacher, assistant principal and SPHE & Wellbeing Coordinator – joins us on this week’s episode explain what’s actually going to be taught in classrooms, the benefits for pupils, and why it has sparked so much misinformation.

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
