Spiritans announce independent process for abuse survivors to come forward

INDEPENDENT EXPERTS HAVE been appointed to engage in a restorative justice initiative with people who suffered sexual abuse at Spiritan schools in Ireland.

It emerged last week following an RTÉ radio documentary that 233 people had made allegations of abuse against 77 Irish Spiritans in ministries throughout Ireland and abroad. Of those, 57 people alleged they were abused on the Blackrock College campus.

The leader of the Spiritans in Ireland, Father Martin Kelly, also issued an apology to all victims on behalf of the order.

“On behalf of the Spiritan Congregation of Ireland, I want to express my deepest and most sincere sorrow to every person who was abused by a member of the Spiritans, or by a staff member, in any of our schools,” the statement read.

“I sincerely apologise for this. What was done to you as innocent children was cruel and indefensible. We are deeply ashamed of these actions.”

“Secondly, failure to act promptly resulted in children being abused who could have been protected had corrective action been taken earlier. I also acknowledge that failure on our part and apologise for it.”

Fr Kelly encouraged anyone who was abused by either a member of the Spiritans or a lay member to come forward.

“I want to go further; any notion that those who suffered were ‘weak’ in some way and share some element of blame for whatever happened to them is completely and utterly wrong.”

Commenting on the apology, the group of victims said that the outcome “while long overdue is welcome”.

“For some, this is the culmination of more than a decade of work towards getting an institution to acknowledge its failings.”

The victims group said that they had been engaged with the Spiritans on the creation of a “substantive and independent” process, with it to be lead by Tim Chapman, a restorative justice practitioner.

“Today represents public acknowledgement of the scale of the wrongs but also the start of a process that can, we believe, help victims to find succour and hope where it has been absent for too long,” the group added.

The programme was initially carried out on a pilot basis, with participants primarily having been students of Willow Park and Blackrock College in the 1970s and 80s.

A group of former Blackrock College students said that they wanted to “create a greater awareness of the problem” and to make it easier for people to come forward.

“While we’re a small group, we’re representative of a much wider base of former pupils of Spiritan schools, that believes the restorative justice process which, by definition, is victim-led will go some way to address the needs of all those affected by the horror of such abuse.”

The programme will now be expanded to facilitate “any and all individuals abused by Spiritans or lay staff”, with victims being encouraged to come forward and speak about their experience.

Under the plan, individuals will be able to meet with Spiritans and receive a personal apology if requested.

Four people lodged complaints with the Gardaí in relation to abuse allegations in Spiritan schools after the RTÉ radio documentary aired.

Gardaí have urged individuals who may have been the victim of any abuse to contact them.

In a statement to The Journal, the Garda Press Office said: “The Sexual Crime Management Unit at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau is the central point of contact for referrals on an ongoing basis from Religious Orders throughout the country via Designated Liaison Persons.

“An Garda Síochána can confirm that referrals in respect of abuse allegations relating to Spiritan Schools and the Spiritan Order have been previously received through this system.

“An Garda Síochána can also confirm that complaints made by individual victims have also previously been received and investigated where appropriate.

“This week, the Sexual Crime Management Unit, GNPSB, has received four contacts. Further engagement will take place with these four persons to assess their individual case and they will be fully supported.”

The statement added that any matters reported will be dealt with sensitively.

Gardaí had previously received complaints relating to alleged abuse in Spiritan schools.

“An Garda Síochána is acutely aware of the profound and enduring impact sexual, physical and emotional abuse has on victims.”

Where possible, complaints will be progressed through an investigation.

“While it is our intention to effectively deal with all complaints and information received, there will be limitations as to the action we can take in some cases due to matters such as the loss of evidence over time or suspects and/or witnesses being deceased.”

Additional reporting by Tadgh McNally