This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 8 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Almost 90% of middle-ranking gardaí want spit hoods to remain as part of garda kit

The AGSI has reported that dealings with the public during the pandemic have been overwhelmingly positive.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 8 Jul 2020, 8:12 AM
1 hour ago 5,898 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5144378
A spit hood placed on a mannequin in Germany. (File photo)
Image: PA Images
A spit hood placed on a mannequin in Germany. (File photo)
A spit hood placed on a mannequin in Germany. (File photo)
Image: PA Images

ALMOST NINE IN ten middle-ranking gardaí want spit hoods to remain as part of part of garda kit when the Covid-19 pandemic is over, according to the new survey.

The survey by the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) also found that interactions with the public have been mostly positive during the pandemic but that garda management could have done more to protect gardaí.

The AGSI represents almost 2,500 middle-ranking gardaí and has been critical of the lack of priority testing for gardaí.

In the survey, 94% of respondents said members should have access to priority testing for Covid-19 and also priority test results. Other management issues were identified, with 44% saying that the welfare of members was not prioritised by the wider garda organisation.

There was overwhelming positivity relating to dealings with the public, with 97% reporting positive interactions with the public during the emergency regulation.

There was concern however about the latter period of restrictions, with 94% saying the easing of restrictions made it more difficult to enforce emergency regulations.

“We were left without adequate guidance and training and relied on the media to ask questions about how Gardaí would police Covid-19 regulations,” said AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham.

The initial guidance for policing experienced an unacceptable delay. Confusion still reins on whether it is liquor licensing laws or health regulations that are to be enforced by our members. 

In relation to personal protection equipment (PPE), 68% reported inadequate PPE for members and 61% said members should wear masks when physical distancing was not possible.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

An overwhelming  87% welcomed the introduction of spit hoods as an additional layer of PPE to protect members and 86% said they should be retained after the conclusion of the pandemic.

Spit hoods cover the heads of individuals who have been arrested in order to prevent them from spitting or coughing at police.

From the beginning of April until the middle of last month, there had been 100 incidents of people spitting or coughing on garda members

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) wrote to the garda commissioner at the beginning of the pandemic urging the force not to adopt spit hoods, labelling them as “dangerous degrading and unjustified”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie