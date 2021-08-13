#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Friday 13 August 2021
Advertisement

Sport firm dismisses credit controller after Covid childcare issue in remote working row

The Workplace Relations Commission has recommended that the firm pay her €10,000 in compensation.

By Gordon Deegan Friday 13 Aug 2021, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 10,532 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5522455
File photo
Image: Shutterstock
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock

A SPORTS FIRM here dismissed a credit controller after she could not return to the workplace following a Covid-19 enforced closure of the creche that cared for her two children.

Now, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has upheld the woman’s industrial relations complaint and has recommended that the firm pay her €10,000 in compensation.

Employment law expert Richard Grogan today described the WRC decision as ‘ground-breaking’ concerning the issue of remote working.

The woman – earning €3,000 a month – told the WRC hearing that she could not return to the office as she had to care for her six-year-old and two-year-old at home following the Covid-19 enforced closure of their creche.

The woman stated her employer was aware that she had no alternative childcare and when the creche closed she proposed other options such as additional after hours work, parental leave and lay-off so that the employer could advertise the position on a temporary basis.

However, none of these were acceptable to the employer and on 11 May 2020, the credit controller received an email stating ‘your employment should be terminated due to the fact that you cannot fulfil the duties and responsibilities required for the role of Credit Controller, in line with the needs of our business”.

The woman only commenced work with the sports firm on 2 December 2019.

The woman pointed out that had Covid-19 not happened and she had still been able to work, she would still be employed by the company.

The woman stated that she made every effort to fulfill her role during the time she was unable to return to the office but the firm chose to be difficult and dismissed her.

The company did not attend the hearing and told the WRC that it not wish to engage with the process.

WRC Adjudicator Pat Brady found that the termination of the woman’s employment to be “grossly unfair”.

Brady stated that the woman faced attitudes at work during this time that were somewhere between “unhelpful and hostile”.

Brady stated that the employer “engaged in relentless pressure on the complainant to force her to return to work”.

Brady stated that the credit controller was a ‘credible witness’ and she could not relate a single substantive explanation given to her by her employer for its insistence on her return to the workplace.

Remote working

Along with recommending the €10,000 award, Brady has recommended that the un-named sports company “take steps to establish a transparent and effective Remote Working policy to address future applications for such options”.

Brady stated that working from home is now commonplace in a very large range of employments and in April, the Government signalled its intention to ensure remote working becomes a permanent feature in the post pandemic Irish workforce.

Brady stated that there are also important social considerations including the promotion of family friendly workplaces and improving labour market access for those historically excluded by the rigidities of traditional workplaces.

He stated: “These are no longer ‘fringe’ or discretionary considerations; they may be at the heart of the future structure of our social organisation and business life.”

Brady noted that the sports firm staff member who advised the WRC that the company didn’t wish to engage in the WRC process holds the job title of ‘Head of People and Development’.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Brady stated that such an alternative description of the HR function with a softer focus is entirely laudable and to be welcomed.

He added however, “regrettably” the employer “seems to have lost something in translation in the move from the old to the new nomenclature in terms of its understanding of its corporate obligations to its employees”.

‘Ground-breaking decision’

Dublin based solicitor and employment law expert, Richard Grogan said: “It is a ground-breaking decision in that it putting it squarely on the table that employers now have to look at the issue of remote working rather than simply disregarding it.”

He added: “There will be an awful lot of cases concerning remote working coming through to the WRC under unfair dismissal and equality legislation.”

He said: “This is a very significant decision in itself and employers will now have to look completely differently at those employees with child minding obligations coming back into the workplace.”

Grogan stated for employees who wish to work remotely, employers will not be able to tell them ’that is not an option’.

Not involved in the case, Grogan stated that the credit controller’s action should have been brought under the equality legislation as the recommendation in this case is not enforceable as it was brought under the Industrial Relations Acts.

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie