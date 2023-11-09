Spot flooding likely in southwest with rain and wind warnings in place

IT’S SET TO be a breezy and somewhat rainy day today with weather warnings in place for three counties.

A Status Yellow rain warning is currently in place in Clare and Kerry until 6am tomorrow.

Another Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Kerry and west Cork until 10am today.

Met Éireann has said today weill be cool and breezy with sunny spells and widespread blustery showers. Some are due to be heavy and prolonged and the forecaster said they may cause spot flooding, particularly in the southwest.

Isolated hail showers are thunderstorms are also forecast.

Widespread showers are due to continue early tonight, with hail and thunder possible.

Against, some of the showers are forecast to be heavy and prolonged and Met Éireann has said they may cause spot flooding.

It’s set to become drier overnight as showers become isolated and some mist and fog may form.

Temperatures are forecast to drop as low as zero degrees tonight, coldest in Ulster and the midlands where frost is possible.

Plenty of sunshine is forecast tomorrow, with just passing showers expected, mainly in the west at first and moving further east later.