Timeline extended for businesses to apply for flood relief funding

THE GOVERNMENT HAS extended the time until 5 November to avail of funding from two emergency schemes for premises damaged by floods that are unable to get flood insurance.

The expansion of the Emergency Business Flooding Scheme and the enhanced, more generous version covers those affected by recent flooding in Counties Cork, Waterford, Limerick, Kilkenny and Louth.

They allow businesses, voluntary groups and clubs to apply for funding towards the costs of returning to their pre-flood condition, including help with the costs of replacing flooring, fixtures, fittings and in some cases, damaged stock.

However, the government pointed out that the schemes were not designed to make up for loss of earnings or goodwill, and any overpayments would need to be refunded after the fact.

Previously, the supports were only available to groups affected by flooding before 24 October, but this has now been extended to 5 November to take in more recent flood events like those in Ferrybank, Kilkenny and future potential damage.

Two tiers

The regular support scheme will provide organisations with a quick payment of €5,000 and a maximum, audited payment of €20,000 towards fixing their premises.

While the enhanced version, for those that suffered severe damage, will provide a quick payment of €10,000 and an audited maximum up to €100,000.

The government also promises to support “any other areas affected by flooding” up to 5 November with the expansion.

Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, said his priority is to provide “urgent assistance to businesses that were unable, through no fault of their own, to get insurance to help with the costs of repairing the damage caused by flooding”.

The Red Cross will make payments under the scheme on behalf of his department, he said.

Expansion of the schemes comes as government grapples with weeks of flooding throughout the country, with many coastal counties particularly badly hit.

Businesses and groups that wish to avail of the extended schemes can apply here, and applications close on 1 December.