'Significant' flooding hits Wexford and parts of Cork city impacted following heavy rain

THERE HAS BEEN significant flooding across parts of Wexford following heavy rain in numerous parts of the country yesterday.

A Status Yellow rain warning was in place for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow from 5pm yesterday and until 4am today.

Another Status Yellow rain warning for Louth and Meath kicked in at 8pm yesterday and remained in place until 6am today.

Wexford County Council said last night that there was “significant flooding” across parts of the county yesterday evening.

The N25 from Larkins Cross to Maldron Roundabout was flooded, along with a number of roads in Wexford town.

Spot flooding was also reported on the N30 Palace to Clonroche road.

There has been significant flooding across parts of County Wexford this evening.



Can we please remind everyone of contact numbers.



To report flooding, please call our 24 hour phone line 053 9196000.



For emergencies, please dial 112 or 999.



— Wexford County Council (@wexfordcoco) October 28, 2023

People have been advised to avoid unnecessary journeys.

Met Éireann warned that high tides are expected to be very high along all coasts this weekend, leading to the possibility of coastal flooding.

Cork City Council warned yesterday that forecasted “super spring tides” over the weekend would result in significant tidal flooding in low lying areas of the city at high tide.

— Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) October 28, 2023

Wandesford Quay and Sharman Crawford Street were closed from 5pm yesterday until when the tidal flooding subsided.

There was some flooding reported on the South Mall and Lavitts Quay yesterday evening.

There are currently no rain warnings in place from Met Éireann today. However, the UK’s Met Office has a Yellow rain warning in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone until 12pm today.

— Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) October 28, 2023

Met Éireann has said patches of mist and fog are possible this morning.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, most frequent in the north, today.

Some of the showers will be heavy and may cause spot flooding, the forecaster said.

A mix of clear spells and scattered showers are forecast for tonight, most frequent in the north and west.

Winds are due to be light and variable in most areas, so mist and fog will form, but there will be a moderate to fresh easterly wind in the north.

The risk of flooding is expected to become more frequent and more intense as climate change destabilises Ireland’s weather systems.

The Climate Action Plan 2023 outlined that the “most immediate risks to Ireland from climate change are predominantly those associated with changes in extremes, such as floods, droughts, and storms”.