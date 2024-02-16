St John of God services to be transferred to HSE by mid-August ‘due to insufficient funding’

SERVICES PROVIDED BY St John of God Community Services (SJOG) will be transferred to the HSE due to funding issues.

The SJOG board met last week to discuss the future of the services as the organisation faces a €32.5 million deficit.

Staff at SJOG were informed that, unless extra funding is received by the HSE to cover the deficit, the process of transferring services will begin.

In a statement today, SJOG said it will “transfer all service provision to the HSE later this year”.

It’s intended that this transition will be completed by 15 August.

A spokesperson said management have been speaking with staff members and families of service users at its various locations around the country today informing them of the decision.

SJOG is one of the biggest providers of intellectual disability and mental health services in the country, working with around 8,000 children, adolescents and adults.

It employs some 3,000 people in 300 locations across Dublin, Kildare, Kerry, Wicklow, Meath, Monaghan and Louth.

Chief Executive of Saint John of God Community Services, Clare Dempsey, said today is the “saddest day in the history of the Service”.

She said the SJOG will use the time between now and 15 August to manage the handover process.

“I know it is deeply disappointing for those we support, our staff and the many thousands of families around the country with whom we hold such strong ties and bonds with over so many years,” said Dempsey.

She added that the SJOG will do “all in our power to conduct a smooth transfer of service to HSE and will seek to minimise the impact on people availing of our services, as well as our 3,000 valued members of staff”.

A spokesperson for the SJOG said “every effort has been made to avoid this difficult decision” and that efforts will be made to ensure an orderly transfer of services, “with a commitment to minimise disruption on those availing of the services”.

The spokesperson added that the annual funding allocation from the HSE “has been insufficient for over a decade”.

Since 2020, the SJOG and the HSE have engaged jointly in a “Sustainability Impact Assessment” process.

The SJOG spokesperson said the aim of this was to “establish the level of funding required to provide services to the required standard”.

“Unfortunately, the HSE has not committed to the core additional funding required to sustain service provision nor addressed the accumulated deficit,” said the spokesperson.

-With additional reporting from Órla Ryan