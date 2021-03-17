Taoiseach holds remote meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi to begin busy day of transatlantic calls

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has held a virtual meeting with US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ahead of bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden later today.

Martin said he thanked Pelosi for her “continued support for the Good Friday Agreement and on Brexit” and said their discussions also touched on “creating pathways to citizenship for the undocumented and the E-3 visa”.

Pelosi has been a supporter of Ireland’s Brexit interests in recent years and put pressure on the UK not to breach the Withdrawal Agreement with the EU.

E-3 visas grant people the right to live and work in the US and there have been numerous efforts in recent years to see some set aside for Irish people.

Following his discussions with Pelosi, Martin is set meet remotely with US Vice-President Kamala Harris.

The the two leaders will engage together with a group students who from the Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship programme between the US and Ireland.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day from the Biden-Harris White House! pic.twitter.com/dOVrhKFm5K — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 17, 2021

During the afternoon, the Taoiseach will also participate in a memorial to John Hume and will meet with the Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Martin is set to hold the bilateral meeting with Biden from 5pm with parts of this meeting set to be broadcast on RTÉ One.

After meeting with the Taoiseach, Biden will also hold a bilateral meeting with First Minister for Northern Ireland Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.